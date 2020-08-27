Lucy Hale Bummed Season 2 Plans for ‘Katy Keene’ Will Never Come to Light

The CW

Describing the first season of the ‘Riverdale’ spin-off as the highlight of her career, the former ‘Pretty Little Liars’ star claims that the cancellation news came at ‘such a horrible day.’

–

Lucy Hale is still struggling to accept the cancellation of her “Riverdale” spin-off, “Katy Keene“, revealing the day the show was yanked was one of her worst ever.

The actress enjoyed a full season run of the drama before bosses at the CW network pulled the plug, while she was preparing for another cycle.

“It is always sad when things come to an end prematurely but in my opinion, I wanted that show to go on for many years and seasons,” she tells E!. “The powers at be had a different plan for it…”

“It was such a horrible day when we found out about it not coming back but seeing the response from everyone being upset and the response of everyone else who supports me was only to show how much the show was loved.”

The 31-year-old is disappointed the vision writers had for season two will never come to light, but she is grateful for the time she had on the show.

“I definitely knew where Katy would go in the second season and all the plans for her, so its always a bummer to see that come to a halt without you wanting it to, but ultimately, I only had amazing things to say about that show and the people and everyone involved in it,” she adds. “It really was a highlight of my career and living in NYC was amazing.”