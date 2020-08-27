Liam Reddy mistake hands Sydney FC win over Perth Glory, Melbourne City beat Western United

A horrible mishap by Perth Glory goalkeeper Liam Reddy sealed Sydney FC’s 2-0 semi-final victory and earned them a place in the A-League decider against Melbourne City.

Milos Ninkovic got the Sky Blues off to a perfect start inside 25 minutes with a clinical finish off a fortuitous deflection that fell at his feet inside the box. As Sydney eyed their first win in five matches, it was Adam le Fondre that secured their grand final berth though, helped by a disastrous mistake made by Reddy in goal.

Perth were on the back-foot for much of the first half and when a dangerous back-pass to Reddy caught the goalkeeper napping, le Fondre didn’t hesitate to pounce.

Liam Reddy coughs up a goal to Adam Le Fondre (A-League)

Reddy bumbled the clearance and le Fondre won the scramble for the ball to score.

“Liam Reddy with a horrible blooper in front of The Cove,” commentator Brenton Speed said on Fox Sports.

“What was he thinking?

“Big risk taken and slid home by Adam le Fondre.”

The Englishman explained his thoughts on the pivotal moment after the match.

“I just thought I’ll chase it and see what happens. As soon as he took the touch out of his feet I knew it was mine,” le Fondre said.

The reigning A-League champions are eyeing their third championship in just four years, and back-to-back titles for the first time since Brisbane Roar did so in 2011-12, but in their way are first time grand finalists, Melbourne City.

In the opening match of the Wednesday night double-header at Bankwest Stadium, City defeated Western United 2-0.

In their inaugural season in the A-League the Western United fairytale came to an end in the other semi-final despite their midfield dominating City for most of the match.

Melbourne’s relentless and classy finish up front, as well as Tom Glover’s crucial saves in goal, helped City reach their maiden grand final.

Socceroos striker Jamie Maclaren scored from the penalty spot and a late own goal by United sealed the result.

If Sydney are victorious in the A-League grand final on Sunday and win their fifth title, they will become the most successful Australian football club in national league history, surpassing the four titles held by Sydney City, South Melbourne, Marconi Stallions and Melbourne Victory.

“It would be very special indeed for the club to receive such prestigious recognition and top off what has been an excellent season,” Sydney FC coach Steve Corica said post-game.

“There have been some fantastic clubs in Australian football history and to be standing above them all will be a marvellous achievement for everyone connected with Sydney FC.

“However, we have not won anything yet and we will not be celebrating a thing until we have done our job.

“City have shown what a good team they are throughout this season and they are a very dangerous opponent.”We will need to be at our best to defeat them.”