Liam Payne’s GF Maya Henry Sparks Engagement Rumors With Sparkling Diamond Ring

WENN/Avalon

The Texas-born model sports the diamond ring, which reportedly costs nearly $4 million, when she heads to Novikov in London to enjoy a romantic meal with the British singer.

–

It looks like Liam Payne and Maya Henry have taken the next step in their relationship. It’s been reported that the One Direction member and his model girlfriend are now engaged to be married after the latter was photographed wearing a sparkling diamond ring when she was out and about with her beau on Thursday night, August 27.

In some photos obtained by Daily Mail, Liam and Maya were heading to Novikov in London to enjoy a romantic meal together. For their date that night, the model caught attention with her black deep-plunging dress that she paired with matching strappy heels, a leather jacket and a handbag. Her sparkling diamond ring was also full on display.

Meanwhile, Liam looked equally stylish with a bright yellow shirt that he left unbuttoned enough to display his bare chest. He additionally donned black trousers and a pair of brown Chelsea boots.

Daily Mail reported that the diamond ring is worth nearly $4 million and that Maya showed off the blinger during their date night at the restaurant. Meanwhile, a source told the publication that the pair decided to keep their engagement under wraps because it took place during lockdown.

Liam and Maya have yet to respond to the engagement rumors.

Before dating Liam, Maya used to be a fan of One Direction and got a chance to meet the band during a fan meeting back in 2015. It wasn’t until years later that their relationship became a romantic one, with them being spotted enjoying secret dates since August 2018. They made their relationship public a year later. “We’re fairly happy at the moment. I’m just past the point of where I’m bothered or not,” he said of their romance. “It’s not worth my happiness; I’d just rather go out and do what I want. I’ve got nothing to hide.”

Prior to dating Maya, Liam was in a relationship with Cheryl Cole, with whom he shares son Bear Grey Payne.