Legal Test Kitchen has permanently closed its Seaport doors

Legal Test Kitchen, a spin-off of Boston’s prevalent Legal Sea Foods chain, will not be reopening its Seaport digs once the pandemic has passed.

“Legal Test Kitchen (LTK) catered to area business people, concert-goers to the Pavilion, visitors to the Seaport and BCEC, etc., and a large late-night crowd (it was open daily until 2 a.m.),” a representative for the restaurant shared in an e-mail. “Due to the lack of area business and travel, and especially with bars moved to Phase 4 of the Massachusetts reopening plan, the company felt it didn’t make sense to reopen the location.”

The restaurant debuted in 2005 in the bourgeoning Seaport neighborhood, and, true to its name, featured a test kitchen where it often experimented with dishes that ventured outside Legal’s seafood-centric lineup. Its 2 a.m. closing also attracted a late-night crowd in search of shareable bites and cocktails, beer, and wine. The offshoot, located at 225 Northern Ave., was less than a block away from the waterfront-adjacent Legal Harborside.

A second Legal Test Kitchen can be found at Terminal A in Logan Airport, though it is currently closed. The representative said Legal Sea Foods is working with Massport to determine the best to reopen, and is aiming for early fall.

Here are the Legal Sea Foods that are currently open in Massachusetts:

Legal Harborside

Legal Sea Foods, Chestnut Hill

Legal on the Mystic

Legal C Bar, Lynnfield

Legal Sea Foods, Braintree

Legal Sea Foods, Framingham

Legal C Bar, Dedham

Legal Sea Foods, Long Wharf

Legal C Bar, Hingham

Legal Sea Foods, Burlington

Legal Oysteria, Charlestown

Get Boston.com’s e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.