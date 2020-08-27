LeBron James, LA Lakers, Clippers vote to boycott 2020 season after Orlando player meeting, Jacob Blake

The 2020 NBA season is at risk of being cancelled after a mass player boycott led to a league-wide meeting to discuss the possibility of future games amid racial tensions in the USA.

Led by the Milwaukee Bucks, all NBA playoff games scheduled for Wednesday (US time) were postponed last minute, with players around the league choosing to boycott in their strongest statement yet against racial injustice.

When the Bucks didn’t take the floor for their playoff against the Orlando Magic, other teams quickly followed suit until the NBA, after consultation with the players’ union, was forced to postpone all games in every live series.

The action stunned the basketball world with players coming to the decision without guidance by coaches or team owners, following the shocking shooting of Jacob Blake, a black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Immediately after the day’s games were postponed a meeting welcoming all players in the Orlando bubble discussed over almost three hours whether the season would continue.

According to basketball insiders, the league is split with some teams wanting to continue playing and others calling for the season to end.

Respected basketball journalist Shams Charania said that LeBron James walked out of the meeting as the LA Lakers and their cross-town rivals the Clippers were reportedly among the teams wanting the season to be cancelled.

But ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski said their voting was not an official team decision and more of a player poll.

The league has not made any call on the season being canned.

“Discussions on continuing season will extend into tomorrow,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

“But appears unlikely the three playoff games on Thursday will be played. ‘Everyone is still too emotional,’ one high-ranking source tells ESPN. ‘There needs to be more time to come together on this’.

“As one source in meeting said, ‘We’re trying to figure out how to take action.’

“Before a packed room of teams in a hotel ballroom at Disney, the discussion is centering on whether to continue with the playoffs – or end the season. So far, there seems to be momentum not to play the three playoff games on Thursday, but nothing’s decided.

“Within Bucks, there’s sentiment that team wants to continue playing here. The team’s statement about it ‘imperative for the Wisconsin state legislature to reconvene after months of inaction…’ was an important element of action that players want to influence.

“Emotions are raw, players were already worn out of bubble environment prior to the Jacob Blake shooting and sources say discussions within teams are ongoing about postponing tomorrow’s three games too – and beyond. ‘The season is in jeopardy,’ one vet player here tells ESPN.”

Wojnarowski also reported that “a special Board of Governors meeting” is set to take place on Thursday morning.

Sports Illustrated reporter Chris Mannix said players are demanding more than just “symbolic” action with the boycott.

“Something I’ve heard from a few players tonight: Sitting out one game is meaningless. It’s symbolic. There has to be more. Fred VanVleet said something similar publicly earlier in the week,” he tweeted.

“In meeting, players are demanding an action plan. They want to see something from NBA owners. Meeting has been led by Chris Paul and Andre Iguodala, though many other players are speaking.

“Players spoke passionately about voting and police reform, per sources. There’s a sense from some that if owners don’t come up with something that makes them believe staying will help move these important issues forward, this season is done.

“As emotional discussions amongst players continue, there’s a growing sense that, at a minimum, the three games scheduled for tomorrow will not be played.”

The NBA confirmed that the league will reschedule all postponed playoff games to a later date.

The Bucks had a conference call with Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes where the players spoke to the duo about the action and change that the boycott can achieve.