Latrell Mitchell’s hamstring injury sours sensational Souths win over Eels

Latrell Mitchell is facing a race to be fit for the Rabbitohs’ finals campaign after suffering a hamstring injury in his side’s dominant win over the Eels.

The incident occurred early on in the second half of South Sydney’s 38-0 win, when Mitchell fell awkwardly while trying to stop Parramatta’s Dylan Brown scoring a try.

Mitchell was unable to get up on his feet without assistance from the trainers as he forced off the field.

“Oh No!” Andrew Johns said on Nine’s commentary.

Phil Gould added: “He’s clutching at the hamstring.”

Latrell Mitchell watched the majority of the second half from the bench as Souths romped to a monster win (Getty)

“First thought was a knee but he’s basically getting the yoga stretch.

“It doesn’t seem to be a major one at the moment.”

Following the match, Rabbitohs skipper Adam Reynolds expressed optimism that Mitchell’s injury would be on the minor side.

“I’ve seen him when it first happened and he knew straight away it was his hamstring so fingers crossed it’s nothing too serious,” he told Nine’s Macca’s Golden Point.

Latrell Mitchell will be hoping that he is still able to play a part in the Rabbitohs’ finals campaign this year (Getty)

“He looks to be hobbling along the sideline at the moment so fingers crossed it’s only a mild strain or something he’ll be back soon.”

However, despite Reynolds’ outlook on the injury, Souths will be sweating on the result of scans on Mitchell’s hamstrings tomorrow.

“It sent a scare through the camp,” Nine’s sideline reporter Danika Mason told Macca’s Golden Point.

“At the moment they’re saying it’s not as bad as first feared. He will be sent for scans tomorrow.