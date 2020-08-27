Kris Jenner Seeks to Legally Own ‘Sweetie’ Catchphrase

Instagram

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ momager has submitted legal documents in an attempt to trademark ‘You’re doing great, sweetie’ catchphrase for future merchandising.

Kris Jenner has filed to trademark her famous “You’re doing great, sweetie” catchphrase with plans to launch her own merchandise.

According to TMZ, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star has filed legal documents to trademark her saying, which was first coined by the mum-of-six in 2007.

She has since used the phrase on several occasions throughout the show’s 18 seasons and, according to editors at the gossip site, Kris is now planning to use the slogan on products ranging from cosmetics and clothing to baby supplies and home goods.

Kris previously trademarked the term “momager” after she was branded with the nickname after successfully carving out huge careers for her daughters on the family’s reality TV show.