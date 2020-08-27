Keke Palmer Talks Breonna Taylor, Hosting the 2020 MTV VMAs and More

Say her name.

During Thursday, Aug. 27’s episode of Daily Pop, Keke Palmer spoke with E!’s Justin Sylvester to discuss her upcoming hosting duties at Sunday’s 2020 MTV VMAs. Yet, as Black Lives Matter demonstrations continue throughout the country, the 27-year-old actress and the Daily Pop co-host touched upon the death of Breonna Taylor.

Justin noted during the interview, “You know who would have loved the VMAs if she was alive? Breonna Taylor.”

In response, Keke shared, “And the fact that we are fighting so hard like this for these people to be put on trial, for literally committing a crime. The way that they’re protecting them, I wish that they was protecting Breonna like that.”

As she continued, the Hustlers actress made a call for love and understanding.

“Let’s just stop with the bull and let’s just love each other and let’s heal each other,” she added. “Let’s try to be there for each other. Let’s try to give more balance, you know, to all of this.”