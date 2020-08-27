Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom ‘Floating With Love’ After Welcoming First Child

Instagram

Through UNICEF, for which both the ‘Roar’ singer and the ‘Carnival Row’ actor serve as Goodwill Ambassadors, the happy parents share the first picture of their new bundle of joy.

Congratulations are in order for Katy Perry and fiance Orlando Bloom! The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Daisy Dove Bloom. UNICEF broke the exciting news on its social media account on Wednesday, August 26.

In a joint statement shared to the organization, for which both Katy and Orlando serve as Goodwill Ambassadors, the happy parents expressed their feelings upon arrival of their new bundle of joy. “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando said.

“But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was,” the statement continued. “Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.”



“In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your [heart emoji] can bloom with generosity,” the statement concluded.

Daisy is Katy’s first child. Meanwhile, the newborn baby will join Orlando’s 9-year-old son, Flynn, whom he shares with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

The “Fireworks” hitmaker announced her pregnancy in March through her music video for her song, “Never Worn White.” Sharing that the pregnancy was planned, the 35-year-old singer previously said during an interview for SiriusXM’s Mikey Piff, “I’m so grateful for everything that I have been able to do and achieve and all the goals that I’ve been kind of able to check off my list and dreams and the life I’ve lived thus far.”

“I think I’ve just been trying to create this space in my own life where I’m not running myself too ragged and like, you know, creating space for something new to happen like this. And I think we were both looking forward to this new interval of life and sharing this, so, that’s kind of how it happens, you know?” she added.