Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom blessed with a baby girl



Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom is one of the most adored celebrity couple. The duo had been waiting for the arrival of their baby and the day finally came. Katy gave birth to a baby girl this morning and the first glimpse of her was shared on UNICEF’s official Twitter page since both are Goodwill Embassadors of the organization. The couple has named their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.

Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and Orlando Bloom’s new bundle of joy. “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.”

— UNICEF (@UNICEF) August 27, 2020







The Tweet read, “Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and Orlando Bloom’s new bundle of joy.”

The couple also released an official statement through UNICEF’s site. It read, “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter, But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes.”

They added, “Since COVID-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.” Well, we congratulate the couple on the arrival of their baby girl.