Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about the most expensive gadget she owns



Kareena Kapoor Khan, the name itself is enough to bring several memorable characters that the actress has essayed over time. She has been around for over two decades and still, everything she does looks fresh and unique. The actress recently announced that she is pregnant with her second child and it broke the internet in no time. Kareena is fond of spending time with her phone and laptop when she is not working as she loves to stay connected to people close to her.

When questioned about the most expensive gadget she owns, the actress told Filmfare, “My state-of-the-art laptop!” Looks like she is fond of keeping herself updated with the latest technology around.