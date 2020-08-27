Kardashians’ Close Friend Khadijah Haqq Pregnant

Instagram

Khadijah officially announces her pregnancy on Instagram, several months after her twin sister Malika Haqq gave birth to her first child with rapper OT Genasis.

–

Actress Khadijah Haqq is pregnant with her fourth child.

The star, who is one of the Kardashian clan’s closest friends, announced the baby news on Thursday (27Aug20) as part of a paid sponsorship Instagram post with Clearblue.

“I’m pregnant!!!” she wrote beneath a photo of herself holding a positive pregnancy test. “I couldn’t wait to share that my family is growing and we will soon welcome a new baby in our home.”

Kim Kardashian was quick to congratulate Khadijah on the happy news, commenting, “I’m so happy for you!!!!!!! Love you guys!!!”

<br />

The “Sky High” actress already shares Bobby, 15, Christian, 10, and Celina, six, with her football player husband Bobby McCray.

The baby news comes five months after Haaq’s twin sister, Malika, gave birth to her first child, baby boy Ace.