Kalahari tragedy: Survivor speaks out about support from family and friends

A fire broke out at a lodge in the Kalahari during the early hours of 16 August that claimed the lives of 10 people.

Wilmien Davin survived the inferno, along with her 15-month-old son, but her husband and two of her children died.

Wilmien has spoken about the support she received from friends and family during this difficult .

Wilmien Davin, who survived an inferno at a lodge in the Kalahari, has said that family and friends kept her going.

While Wilmien survived, the fire claimed the lives of her husband and two of her children.

During the early hours of 16 August, the lodge that three families were staying at caught fire, trapping several people inside.

The Davin, Carstens and Bauer families, all from the Witzenberg region in the Western Cape, were staying in the Blinkwater Lodge at the .

previously reported that four adults and six children died in the blaze, but police were still trying to identify the remains of the sixth child.

Wilmien, 37, and her 15-month-old son, Ben, survived the blaze, while her husband, Frans, 37, and two of her children – Frans, 5, and Iza, 3 – died.

Netwerk24 reported that Wilmien described the support received from friends and family as unbelievable, and she hoped it wouldn’t end soon.

Wilmien said the support had helped her relax, but she realised that life must go on sooner or later.

As for Ben, he was doing well because he was young enough not to understand what happened and what was going on, she added.

previously reported Frans and Hendri Carstens, 39, were airlifted to hospitals in Cape Town shortly after the blaze, but that Hendri died hours later, while Frans died on Tuesday morning after battling severe burn wounds.

Hendri’s wife, Dane, 36, and their children, Pierre Johann, 5, and Magiel, 3, also succumbed to the flames.

Family friend Annette Cillie told , at the , that Wilmien was one of the strongest women she knew. “Wilmien always sees the beauty in everything and everyone. She will stand strong for Frans and for Ben,” Annette said.

Stefan Bauer, 39, and his daughters Inge, 7, and Elre, 4, also died in the fire. He’s survived by his wife, Madelein.

Police opened an inquest docket into the deaths, but said the cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

A forensic fire investigator and forensic anthropologists were deployed to the lodge to establish the cause of the fire.

Netwerk24 reported that a funeral would be held on Saturday for Hendri, Dane and their children, while another service will be held on Tuesday for the Davin and Bauer families.

