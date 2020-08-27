Jungkook Becomes Most-Watched Celebrity on TikTok With Over 15 Billion Views

Instagram

BTS star Jungkook has broken the record as the most viewed celebrity on TikTok – despite not having an account.

The K-pop singer, 22, amassed a staggering 15.6 billion views on the hashtag dedicated to him on the social media platform, U.K. newspaper Metro confirmed on Thursday (27Aug20). He is the only person to achieve this feat.

In June, videos of Jungkook had already gained 10 billion views, thanks to the group’s dedicated fanbase, the ARMY. And in fewer than two months, fans have watched clips of him a further five billion times.

The hashtag dedicated to Jungkook consists of videos shared by fans of the “Dynamite” hitmaker, sharing snippets of performances or montages of clips in honour of the performer.

BTS have their own TikTok account which has 18 million followers, and fans have liked their videos 139.7 million times. After joining on 25 September, 2019, it took the group just three hours and 31 minutes to reach one million followers – setting another world record in the process.