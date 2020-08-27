Joe Daniher’s ‘extraordinary’ AFL return for the Essendon Bombers could spark a bidding war

Essendon legend Tim Watson believes Joe Daniher’s “extraordinary” return to the AFL has “put his name up in lights” as a bidding war looms for the off-contract star.

The 26-year-old forward kicked three goals in his first AFL action since round last year, to go with 14 disposals and 10 marks to spark the Bombers’ stirring comeback win over Hawthorn last night.

Plagued by injury, Daniher’s trade request to join Sydney was quashed by the Bombers last year but the Swans remain one of several clubs linked to his signature for 2021 and beyond.

That free agent chatter has already intensified after Daniher reaffirmed his quality in a 87-71 win at the Adelaide Oval.

“It’s extraordinary what he did last night,” Watson said on SEN Breakfast radio’s Garry and Tim.

“To come back after that layoff and play the way that he did and then send the message – it’s not only Essendon that want to keep him or Sydney that want to recruit him – there’s got to be other clubs out there that are looking at him and thinking ‘OK, if he’s prepared to maybe leave Essendon like he was at the end of last year, maybe he’s prepared to come to Brisbane or maybe he’s prepared to come to another club somewhere else in the competition.’

“He just put his name up in lights again last night.”

Speaking before the game, Bombers great Matthew Lloyd told Nine’s Footy Classified that “five to six” clubs would want Daniher’s signature should he make it through the remainder of the 2020 season unscathed.

“I won’t say who they are, but I know a number of clubs,” Lloyd said.

“If he wants to stay, they are desperate for him to stay at Essendon, and they are hoping he chooses Essendon.”

‘Five to six’ clubs interested in signing Daniher

The man himself, meanwhile, may have dropped a hint that he is looking to stay put in red and black while speaking to Fox Footy post-game.

“I feel really good and I’ve got the training in, so I’ve been working hard and hopefully continue to play out this year and keep moving forward with this footy club,” Daniher said.

“It has been frustrating, but I just had to stick to the process and make sure that I got the injury right.

“The boys’ support has been fantastic so I had to come out and help them out tonight.

“It feels good.”