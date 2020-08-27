Joe Daniher sparks stunning Essendon comeback win over Hawthorn

Joe Daniher has shown exactly why Essendon was unwilling to part ways with him in last year’s AFL Trade Period, spearheading a thrilling comeback against Hawthorn.

With its finals hopes on the line, Essendon looked headed for a disastrous result, trailing the Hawks by 36 points at half-time, before an incredible 11-goal second half led to a 13.9. (87) to 10. 11. (71) win at the Adelaide Oval.

In his first AFL match in 467 days, Daniher proved to be the game-breaker up forward as he kicked 3.3 while collecting 14 disposals and grabbing 10 marks on his return.

Following the match, Daniher, who attempted to leave the club last year, gave the biggest indication yet that he might commit to the Bombers beyond this season.

“I feel really good and I’ve got the training in, so I’ve been working hard and hopefully continue to play out this year and keep moving forward with this footy club,” he told Fox Footy.

Joe Daniher is mobbed by his teammates after kicking one of his second-half goals against Hawthorn (Getty)

“(The injury) has been frustrating, but I just had to stick to the process and make sure that I got the injury right.

“The boys’ support has been fantastic so I had to come out and help them out tonight so it feels good.”

It was truly a tale of two halves for the Bombers, who decimated Hawthorn in clearances 40-19 and centre clearances 20-6.

Midfield trio Zach Merrett (36 disposals), Andy McGrath (32 disposals) and Dylan Shiel (25 disposals) were pivotal in giving the Essendon forwards first use in the second half.

The stunning turnaround came after a first half performance which Daniher himself labelled “pathetic” by he and his teammates.

Hawthorn was left to wonder what could have been after holding a six-goal lead at half-time (Getty)

“We managed to stick to the process and come out and get a win, but we’re not playing as well as we’d like and we’re not sticking to our game plan as much as we’d like, so we’ll work on that,” he said.

“We didn’t come to play in the first half and the call was to just let that go, we couldn’t do anything about that, come out and stick to our structures and play the way we know we can, we haven’t been doing that enough.”

The Bombers appeared listless in the first half, tallying more handballs than kicks as Hawthorn capitalised on the over-possession of the ball through the middle of the ground.

Alastair Clarkson’s men smashed Essendon through the middle of the ground, with the handballing leaving AFL greats Garry Lyon and Jonathan Brown bemused at the Bombers’ game plan.

Cale Hooker and Daniher combined well up forward in the second half after the defender was switched (Getty)

“You watch all their games and we’ve watched plenty of replays, but what do they play like?” Brown asked on Fox Footy.

“We’ve spoken a lot about Ben Rutten and Blake Caracella coming from Richmond and wanting to play the Richmond system, well they’ve got no idea how they want to play.

“It is an absolute indictment, in that second quarter Hawthorn went inside 50 12 times for 11 shots. That is a disgrace.

“Granted, you acknowledge Hawthorn is playing good football, but that is a disgraceful performance as a team defensively.”

Lyon added that Essendon appeared to be trying to stick to a game plan to a fault, rather than playing with their natural instinct.

Devon Smith leads the Bombers off the ground after captaining the side in his 150th game (Getty)

“This will beg the question, and Essendon will have to front up to it and answer it: are you spending too much time worrying about how you’re going to play and not actually playing?” he asked.

“That’s what it looks like to me when I’m sitting and watching it. They’re trying to execute the Richmond forward handball game.

“Two things: they haven’t got the system and they can’t physically handball. Their actual execution of the handball is appalling.”

The miraculous comeback leaves Essendon with a fighter’s chance of making the finals, with the club sitting in ninth position, two points adrift of the eighth-placed Bulldogs.

Next up for Essendon is a clash against the West Coast Eagles at the Gabba, while Hawthorn will face the Adelaide Crows, with both teams to play next Tuesday.