Joe Burrow reacts to fallout from Jacob Blake shooting

Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow has voiced his support for the Black Lives Matter movement on Twitter Thursday morning.

“How can you hear the pain Black people are going through and dismiss it as nothing,” Burrow wrote. “How can you hear the pain and respond with anything other than ‘I stand with you.’

This is not the first time that Burrow has expressed his solidarity with the black community, as he tweeted back in May that Black people “have been unheard for far too long.”

With the police shooting of Jacob Blake, the national focus has shifted back to police brutality and systemic racism, and athletes in nearly every major American sport have spoken up and taken action in response. The NBA season is currently on pause, as players are currently determining whether or not they want to continue the season or not. The MLS and MLB have both canceled games as well.

As for the NFL, several teams have canceled practices this week in response to the shooting, including the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts. The Bengals have not yet canceled any practices. Football games are still weeks away, but reports have surfaced that some players are considering skipping games as a form of protest.

Blake, who is black, was shot seven times in front of his family by Kenosha, Wisc., police officers over the weekend. Police were responding to a domestic disturbance call when the shooting took place. Someone was able to film the shooting and posted it online, where it quickly went viral and gained national attention, sparking protests across the nation.