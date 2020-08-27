Jeff Horn trainer Glenn Rushton defends delaying stoppage Tim Tszyu loss

Jeff Horn’s head trainer, Glenn Rushton has fired back at critics who claim he was willing to put the former world champion in a potentially dangerous situation by urging him to fight on in his eighth round TKO loss to Tim Tszyu.

Horn had already been dropped in rounds three and six and was heavily dominated by Tszyu from the second round.

When Horn came back to the corner at the end of the eighth, he was struggling to keep his head up and could barely speak as his cornermen asked questions.

But Rushton wasn’t looking to stop the fight and kept asking the boxer if he “had a punch” left in him or not.

Horn could barely utter a response before Rushton asked if he had another minute in him. Horn’s cornerman stepped in and suggested it was obvious he was in no shape to fight on with the referee in agreement.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Rushton said Horn wasn’t badly hurt and he still believed the Queenslander had a puncher’s chance of turning the fight around.

“I don’t sleep well when these things happen, you care an awful lot about the fighter. Just to clear up how the fight ended, the referee did actually stop the fight,” Rushton said.

“Was Jeff getting badly hurt? No. But the pop wasn’t there, we could just see that the fire was gone.

Tszyu connects with a crisp left hand. (Getty)

“We said to him at the end of the eighth round, ‘Jeff, do you want to go on?’. He shrugged his shoulders. Steven [Edwards], the other cornerman, said: ‘I think he’s answered the question.’ Phil Austin came over and said: ‘you’ve had enough.'”

Rushton suggested his fighter was in the same situation against Pacquiao and he still gave him a chance to try and win the fight.

“The same thing happened in the Pacquiao fight and we didn’t [stop it]. I didn’t argue this time because the fire was gone. Would you encourage a champion to perform well, or would you let him chuck in the towel? Was Jeff badly hurt? No. Was he excessively fatigued? No.

The referee steps in after Tim Tszyu knocks down Jeff Horn. (Getty)

“What reason was there for stopping the fight other than he was losing the fight. People expect you to deliver the best performance you can. Jeff Horn had a puncher’s chance of ending the fight, he’s done it before. But the hunger wasn’t there.”

Rushton copped plenty of criticism from boxing great Jeff Fenech and News Corp’s Paul Kent over the incident. Fenech took aim at Rushton before the fight for his training style and labelled his behaviour at the end of the eighth round as “disgraceful”.

“I don’t really concern myself ever with what Jeff says,” he said.

“Jeff’s very opinionated and he jumps up and down and says things. When Jeff’s trained somebody to beat someone of the calibre of Manny Pacquiao then he can criticise my training abilities.

Tim Tszyu follows Jeff Horn with intent after the former world champion stumbles in their fight. (Getty)

“I haven’t yet seen Jeff train anyone who’s beaten the calibre of Manny Pacquiao so I don’t think it’s fair for him to offer criticism. It is what it is.”

“I looked in his eyes and the fire was gone, when the hunger’s gone – I’ve always said to all the fighters I train ‘I can teach you everything you need to become a world champion but I can’t make you want it’.”

One of Horn’s cornermen, Adam Copland, had a different opinion about Horn’s chances during the fight leading him to be concerned for the fighter’s safety. Copland told Sporting News it was clear midway through the fight Horn’s chances of winning were slim.

“Glenn was asking Jeff ‘do you want to keep going’ and Jeff’s never going to quit – he doesn’t have it in him, but he wasn’t responding (to Rushton) either,” Copland said after the fight.

“He just didn’t look good. He had too much heart for his own good.

Tim Tszyu lands a right hand to the face of Jeff Horn. (Getty)

“Phil came over and said: ‘I think you’ve had enough’ and Jeff was unresponsive. I think Stephen Edwards, Ben and I all said: ‘please, mate just stop it’ and Phil stopped it.

“In the rounds, he (Rushton) was saying ‘show me something’ so he was getting there, but he wanted to give Jeff a chance.”

However, Copland said he began to worry about Horn’s health after the punishment he was copping to the body.

“After round five, to be completely honest, I started asking the question,” he said.

“He was getting hit in the body and it didn’t look like he had that one-punch power he had against Zerafa (in the rematch).

“I was anxious. But in the last Zerafa fight, I wanted to throw the towel in and he went and landed that big shot, so I wasn’t going to say anything.

“But with the knockdown, we were down six rounds after five, and it was time to start looking after him.”