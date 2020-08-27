Jack de Belin sexual assault charges go to trial, Dragons future

After the best part of two seasons on the sidelines, Jack de Belin’s NRL career has copped a potentially fatal blow after it was determined that his aggravated sexual assault case would proceed to trial.

De Belin has been the NRL’s most famous test case after bringing in its ‘no fault’ stand down policy after the game’s image copped a battering due to a spate of off-field incidents in the so-called ‘off-season from hell’.

As a result, the Dragons back-rower, who played all three matches for NSW in a winning 2018 State of Origin series, has been in the most extraordinary kind of exile, collecting full pay, in excess of $600,000-a-season, while being unavailable for selection.

All the while there has been a dark cloud hanging over him with charges of an extremely serious nature going unheard for 24 months.

Unless his plea changes at the final hour, de Belin will fight the charges in a trial due to start in November, that is likely to drag well into next year.

He is off contract with the Dragons at the end of this season, so from November 1 he will be without an income. Even if he is acquitted at trial there is now a huge question mark on his NRL future.

By the start of the 2022 season he will be 31 and will have missed three seasons.

Earlier this season he was given a glimmer of hope when the Warriors made clear their intentions to sign him on a salary reported to be in the $750,000-a-year ball park.

The Dragons have been keeping a close eye on him and they weren’t prepared to let him walk, so a bidding war beckoned for a player considered one of the best in the game in his position.

At the time reports emerged of those contract talks it seemed premature and that was put into context by Phil Gould, who told Wide World of Sports’ The Final Whistle that the NRL may step in even if de Belin was acquitted.

“I’ve got no idea what the reaction of the league might be given the verdict when he comes out of that court case, positive or negative,” Gould said last month.

“I think it’s very, very premature for clubs to be talking about ‘We’ll make an offer to this player’; a) he may not be available; and b) I think football-wise he’d probably take half a season to get back to where he was even though he’s been training with the Dragons all the way through it, so I think it’s a bit of a gamble.

“We’ve just got to wait and see what happens with the court case at the end of the year and certainly if I was in charge of a club I wouldn’t be going down this road until I knew the result of the court case.”

Jack de Belin runs the ball during the 2018 NRL season. (Getty)

Both clubs will move on and pursue different options to fill their salary cap for 2021 and beyond.

De Belin’s time, energy and money will go into a robust legal defence.

By the time the trial is finished, guilty or not, de Belin’s footy career could well be too.