Rhea Chakraborty spoke to a news channel about everything related to the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The actress spoke about the revelation that she had said ‘sorry babu’ after seeing Sushant’s body at the mortuary. Rhea reacted to why exactly she said that.



She said, “Yes I am sorry, I am sorry everyone made a joke of your life. I regret that he is not here. I regret the joke a human life has been made of and death has been made of.”