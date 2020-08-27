Hurricane Laura makes landfall with 241km/h winds as 580,000 residents ordered to flee

Videos on social media showed Laura’s winds battering a tall building in Lake Charles, blowing out windows as glass and debris flew to the ground.

Hurricane Laura over the Gulf of Mexico. The storm has strengthened into an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane. (NOAA via AP)

“There are some people still in town and people are calling… but there ain’t no way to get to them,” Tony Guillory, president of the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, said early Thursday morning over the phone as he hunkered down in a Lake Charles government building that was shaking from the storm.

The hurricane centre earlier updated its guidance on the ocean water pushed ashore, saying they expect unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana, including Calcasieu and Sabine Lakes.

“There will be parts of Lake Charles underwater that no living human being has ever seen before,” Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards told WWL Radio.

“We are marshalling all of our people and assets to go in … and start a very robust search and rescue effort.”

Guillory said he hopes those stranded can be rescued later Thursday but he fears that blocked roads, downed power lines and flooding could delay that process.

Hurricane Laura makes landfall in the US

With more than 290,000 homes and businesses without power in the two states, near-constant lightning provided the only light for some.

Officials said search and rescue missions would begin as soon as conditions allowed, along with damage assessments.

The National Hurricane Centre said the storm, which intensified rapidly yesterday before plowing into land with sustained winds of 241 km/h, came ashore at 1am (local ) as a Category 4 hurricane near Cameron, a 400-person community about 48 kilometres east of the Texas border.

A Cameron Parish Sheriff’s deputy mans a roadblock in the rain on LA 27 as residents evacuate Cameron in Lake Charles. (Gerald Herbert/AP)

“Potentially catastrophic impacts will continue,” forecasters said in an ominous warning.

Early Thursday, Laura was centreed about 50 kilometres north-northwest of Lake Charles and moving north at 24km/h.

It weakened to a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 195km/h a few hours after making landfall, and was then reduced toa Category 2 with maximum sustained winds of 175km/h by around 6am local Thursday.

People talk as waves wash ashore and the outer bands of Hurricane Laura bring winds and rain in High Island. (John Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

More than 580,000 coastal residents were under orders to flee in the largest evacuation since the coronavirus pandemic began and many did, filling hotels and sleeping in cars since officials didn’t want to open mass shelters and worsen the spread of COVID-19.

But in Cameron Parish, where Laura came ashore, officials said at least 150 people refused pleas to leave and planned to weather the storm in everything from elevated homes to recreational vehicles. The result could be deadly since forecasters said the parish could be completely covered by ocean water.

Jordan Razo steps back as a wave, stirred up by the approach of Hurricane Laura, crashes up and over the seawall Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in Galveston. (AP)

“It’s a very sad situation,” said Ashley Buller, assistant director of emergency preparedness. “We did everything we could to encourage them to leave.”

Becky Clements, 56, didn’t take chances; she evacuated from Lake Charles after hearing that it could take a direct hit. With memories of the destruction almost 15 years ago by Hurricane Rita, she and her family found an Airbnb hundreds of miles inland.

People line up to board buses to evacuate Lake Charles. (Gerald Herbert/AP)

“The devastation afterward in our town and that whole corner of the state was just awful,” Clements recalled Wednesday.

“Whole communities were washed away, never to exist again.”

Forecasters expected a weakened Laura to move northward through Louisiana and cause widespread flash flooding in states far from the coast. After turning eastward and reaching the Atlantic Ocean, it could again become a tropical storm and threaten the Northeast.

Port Arthur firefighters stare at a sea wall at sunset as they wait for Hurricane Laura to make landfall. ((AP Photo/Eric Gay))

Laura hit the US after killing nearly two dozen people on the island of Hispaniola, including 20 in Haiti and three in the Dominican Republic, where it knocked out power and caused intense flooding.

Laura was the seventh named storm to strike the USthis year, setting a new record for US landfalls by the end of August.