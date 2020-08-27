How to Watch the US Open 2020 Tennis Grand Slam Tournament

It’s been a bummer of a tennis year with Wimbledon getting canceled and the postponement of the French Open, but at least we’re getting one grand slam as scheduled! The U.S. Open is a go, and there are tons of ways to tune in to watch it.

The two-week tournament will begin on Monday, Aug. 31 and close on Sept. 13, and it will be broadcast on both ESPN and ESPN2. You can also watch on WatchESPN.com or the ESPN app, providing you have a TV subscription that includes ESPN. Matches start between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. ET every day.

You can also stream matches online with subscription services that include ESPN. Streaming options with packages include Disney+, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Youtube TV, and AT&T TV Now.

The one way you can’t watch it is in person since COVID-19 precautions forced the event to do away with its stadium crowd. The virus has also caused a few favorite players to withdraw from the tournament, including Rafael Nadal, Bianca Andreescu, Ashleigh Barty, and Simona Halep. The US Open won’t be totally devoid of big-name players though! Novak Djokovic, Karolína Plíšková, and Serena Williams will all compete this year.

Serena Williams, 2020 Fed CupPhoto: Getty Images