How Selling Sunset “Intensified” Christine Quinn’s Mental Health Struggles

No matter how tough the Selling Sunset cast appears, words still hurt.

Although Christine Quinn is well aware that people think of her as the villain on Netflix’s hit series, it doesn’t mean that comments from critics and haters don’t affect her.

During a recent appearance on PodcastOne’s Too Tired To Be Crazy with Violet Benson podcast, Christine opened up about her battle with anxiety and depression and how the show has impacted her mental health struggles.

“It’s something that I’ve always had and I feel like people who are really creative especially struggle with this balance,” The Oppenheim Group real estate agent shared. “I know I’ve always had it, but the show definitely intensified it.”

Christine also says that quarantine and the Coronavirus pandemic wasn’t the cause of her most recent triggers. Instead, it was the airing of Selling Sunset‘s recent third season and the numerous comments from internet critics.