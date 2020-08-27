Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming service Hayu in September

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video, but there are also other video streaming platforms in Canada for those who are fans of niche content.
For example, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that gets new series monthly, as well as continuing series weekly.
Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming platform Hayu in September:
- True Crime Buried in the Backyard: Season 3 (09/04/2020)
- Snapped: Season 28 (09/07/2020)
- Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Season 18B (09/18/2020)
- Dr. 90210: Season 1 (09/29/2020)
Here’s what’s going on this month:
- The Real Housewives of Potomac: season 5 — Mondays
- Snapped: Season 28 — Monday
- Below Deck Mediterranean: Season 5 — Tuesdays
- Botched: Season 6 — Tuesdays
- Watch What Happens Live: Season 17 — Tuesdays – Saturday
- 10 Things You Don’t Know: Season 1 — Tuesdays
- Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: Season 12 — Wednesdays
- Backyard Envy: Season 2 — Wednesday
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Season 10 — Thursdays
- The Real Housewives of New York City: Season 12 — Fridays
- Celebrity Game Face: Season 1
- True Crime: Buried in the Backyard: Season 3
- Keeping Up With the Kardashians: Season 18B
- The Bradshaw Bunch: Season 1
- License to Kill: Season 2 — Sundays
You can download Hayu on Android and iOS.