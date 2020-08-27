HCL: HCL unveils first cybersecurity fusion centre in Europe – Latest News

IT major HCL Technologies on Thursday unveiled its first European Cybersecurity Fusion Centre (CSFC) here to enable organisations to detect threats faster and resolve incidents efficiently.

HCL’s new CSFC, which integrates multi-domain security teams, processes and analytics, comes amid rapid shift to remote working for many organisations due to the Covid-19 pandemic which has led to the emergence of new threats, forcing IT teams to rewrite their security playbooks.

The Gothenburg CSFC adds to the cybersecurity capabilities of the company’s existing network of five CSFC’s across North America and Asia.

“Cybersecurity is a key focus for HCL, as it plays a vital role in enabling organizations to transform in a rapidly evolving world where new-age applications, cloud and IoT (Internet of Things) are defining the future digital enterprise,” Maninder Singh, Corporate Vice President, Cybersecurity Services at HCL Technologies, said in a statement.

Apart from simply monitoring and alerting, HCL’s CSFC also resolves and remediates incidents.

It uses insights from multiple cyber threat intelligence sources for proactive targeted threat hunting.

“It’s fantastic to see a leading global technology company like HCL choosing our city as the ideal home for its top cybersecurity talent,” said Patrik Andersson, CEO, Business Region Gothenburg.

“HCL’s commitment to creating more career opportunities and attracting even more skilled workers from other countries will be a major benefit to the local business community.”

