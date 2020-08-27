Google Photos takes a page from Snapseed with upcoming editor changes

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
5
Attention all gamers

You can now pre-order Nubia’s RedMagic 5S gaming phone for $579

Nubia’s latest flagship gaming phone, the RedMagic 5S is now available to pre-order in the U.S. and Canada. The phone features a 144Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865 chipset, and 55W fast charging.

var fbAsyncInitOrg = window.fbAsyncInit; window.fbAsyncInit = function() { if(typeof(fbAsyncInitOrg)=='function') fbAsyncInitOrg(); FB.init({ appId: "291830964262722", xfbml: true, version : 'v2.7' });

FB.Event.subscribe('xfbml.ready', function(msg) { // Log all the ready events so we can deal with them later var events = fbroot.data('ready-events'); if( typeof(events) === 'undefined') events = []; events.push(msg); fbroot.data('ready-events',events); });

var fbroot = $('#fb-root').trigger('facebook:init'); };

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR