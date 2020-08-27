Gold Coast Titans’ Jamal Fogarty incredible journey, Justin Holbrook

The COVID-19-hit 2020 NRL season has thrown up many amazing stories, and few rate more inspirational than that of Titans playmaker Jamal Fogarty.

The 26-year-old Fogarty didn’t make the cut at the Titans at the start of the season and his NRL days looked to be over.

Fogarty got a last-minute development contract and, remarkably, has now graduated to captain of the team.

Jamal Fogarty of the Titans (Getty)

The Beaudesert junior’s amazing journey began in March when new Titans coach Justin Holbrook happened to watch a replay of last year’s Queensland Cup grand final, where Fogarty was man of the match in Burleigh Bears’ win over Wynnum Manly.

“My first reaction was ‘why isn’t this guy playing here?’ – he was superb,” Holbrook told Wide World of Sports.

“He had a previous stint at the club in 2017 but has matured since then.

“We were missing an organising halfback and I thought he would be good to help Ash Taylor.

“We put him on a development contract and he grabbed the opportunity.”

The Titans were so impressed with Fogarty that a few weeks ago they upgraded him to a fulltime contract and an extension for 2021. Then when Kevin Proctor was suspended, Holbrook didn’t hesitate in handing him the captaincy against the Raiders last weekend.

“It has been an amazing ride for Jamal and shows what can happen if you never give up,” Fogarty’s manager Tas Bartlett said.

“Most players are considered washed up if they don’t have a contract in their mid 20s but he kept plugging away and this has been his reward.”