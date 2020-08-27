Go Inside Kristen Stewart’s $9.5 Million Malibu Mansion

Kristen Stewart is saying goodbye to her Malibu oasis.

The Hollywood actress has listed her luxurious West Coast retreat for $9.5 million. According to online records, the property consisting of five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms was originally purchased for $4.8 million. As a result, Kristen could make some serious bank once the offers start coming in.

Potential buyers can prepare to experience a whole list of amenities including a master balcony where one can enjoy breathtaking ocean views.

Nestled in a private beach community that offers access to the ocean blue water, the house also includes a climate control wine cellar, fireplace, walk-in pantry and guest house.

So why would Kristen ever want to move—especially when summer isn’t even over? Your guess is as good as ours. But according to reports, the Twilight star has another home in Southern California and owns a loft in New York City’s Noho neighborhood.