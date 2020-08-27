Go Inside Blake Lively’s Sweet Birthday Celebration: Tasty Treats, ’90s Nostalgia and More

Blake Lively is celebrating her birthday in style.

The Gossip Girl alum turned 33 years old on Tuesday, Aug. 25 and received a treasure trove of gifts that even Serena van der Woodsen would likely love. Luckily, the actress gave her fans a sneak peek at a few of these items via Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

So, what did Lively receive from her loved ones? For starters, there were a number of tasty treats. From homemade McMuffins to Ladurée macarons, there were several mouthwatering morsels.

“Yup. I know. Impossible. More food,” Lively jokingly wrote in one of her posts after receiving a pastry from Ross Bread. “Thank god we have 13 family and friends quarantining with us.”

She was also gifted a bit of birthday bling. For instance, she received earrings and a ring from Lorraine Schwartz and OFIRA. In addition, she was presented with a gold Jennifer Meyer chain with her daughters’ names on it. Although, fans could only see the monikers of her first two children—James, 5, and Inez, 3—on the piece.