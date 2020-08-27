It wasn’t long ago that video gaming was widely considered to be a niche hobby for a specific audience. Now, thanks to the concerted efforts of those who spotted the potential of organized competitive play, gaming has spawned a new sector of sports: eSports.

The scene had, and still does have, many obstacles to overcome, ranging from the stigmas of gaming to being compared to traditional sports that rely on athletes and visible physical prowess. Regardless, in 2020, it’s set to grow by 15.7% year-on-year to $1.1 billion, with the total eSports audience tipped to reach 495 million this year too.

So, what has made the scene based on watching other people play video games become so popular that nearly half-a-billion people will tune into the action this year?

Inherent love of strategy and skill



Source: Unsplash

The key to any sporting event or competition is that it’s entertaining. For it to be entertaining, contenders have to display skill, and the matches at hand must require a strategy to win. In football, hockey, boxing, basketball, and other traditional sports, the visible skill of the players and the strategies put in place by the coaches results in a superb spectator experience.

This need for the games to be skill and strategy based has entirely shaped the eSports landscape. Not every online video game has the capacity to offer the two, with the prime example being the FIFA games. They and the sport of soccer are immensely popular, but as the primary online mode is pay-to-win, strategy and skill are thrown out of the window.

While other forms of games don’t garner the viewership of eSports, they hold intrigue for the same reasons, which is why blackjack remains the most popular card game at casinos. Using elements like Basic Strategy as well as the advantageous betting system of Oscar’s Grind has enabled players to use skill when taking on the game, as opposed to just relying on luck. People’s love of strategy has held blackjack as a popular card game, and it’s now the fundamental draw of eSports.

In eSports, it’s games like League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and DOTA 2 which hold the most prestige and the largest audiences in live hours watched because they are decided by skill and strategy. Everyone in the games starts on a level playing field, so it’s their ability to enhance their play that earns them the respect of viewers.

Accessibility at its finest



Source: Pixabay

For any sport to become popular in any country, there tends to need to be an interest in the sport at the grassroots level, with people being able to play locally to get an understanding of the game.

As the technology that powers gaming has become more accessible, eSports has been able to find an audience, helped by many of the now-pillars of the industry being free games. Now, mobiles are bringing in even more fans as the most accessible tech on the market. There’s not just a need to get hands-on experience of the games, though, as people need to be able to watch the events to immerse themselves in eSports.

Being such a tech-forward industry at its core, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that eSports has embraced every new method of content distribution available. Twitch, Mixer, and YouTube Gaming are now hubs for eSports live shows and highlights, showing events for free a lot of the time while traditional sports are locked off by a premium TV subscription or other form of paywall.

With the sheer amount of skill and strategic play on show, coupled with the easy access to content, it’s easy to see why eSports has caught on and become a gargantuan industry.