Giants could sit game out to protest social injustice

Amid athlete strikes following the shooting of Jacob Blake, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Sterling Shepard told reporters on Thursday that Big Blue could sit out a regular-season game to protest social injustices and police violence.

Blake, a Black man, was shot seven times by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

Per Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Barkley said he and other teammates would discuss a potential strike ahead of the club’s Week 1 showdown versus the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 14:

“I can’t really just go and speak on behalf of the whole league, but, for us, that is something that we’re going to talk about within our [social justice] groups, within our team. What’s talked about in players meetings stays in players meetings.”

“That’s something that we’re going to talk about as a team,” Shepard added. “I’m not going to comment on that until we do so.” While multiple NFL clubs canceled Thursday training sessions, the Giants practiced as scheduled.

NBA playoff fixtures for Wednesday were postponed after the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t emerge from their locker room for a Game 5 matchup versus the Orlando Magic. All WNBA action, several MLB games, and a majority of Major League Soccer matches were also postponed.

NHL postseason games went on, as planned, but the league postponed a pair of Thursday contests. The WNBA and NBA remain idle through at least Friday morning.