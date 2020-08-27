Frank Grillo, Melissa Leo and Josh Hartnett Secretly Films a Thriller During COVID-19 Lockdown

WENN

The cast and crew of the Tulsa, Oklahoma production are said to have followed the state’s guidelines and Screen Actors Guild’s health and safety coronavirus protocols.

Frank Grillo, Melissa Leo, Josh Hartnett and William Forsythe have secretly been filming an action thriller during the coronavirus shutdown.

Written and directed by John Swab, the film revolves around a career criminal battling a terminal illness, while serving a 25-year prison sentence.

“Undeterred by the pandemic, this is our third consecutive summer shoot here in Tulsa,” producer Jeremy Rosen says. “We could not make these films the way that we want to make them anywhere else. The local production value, support, and incentives make all of the difference.”

A release date for the project has not yet been set.