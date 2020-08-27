Four-year-old boy among three killed in ferocious Melbourne storms

A four-year-old boy killed by a falling tree overnight as ferocious storms ripped through Victoria has been identified as Ayan Kappoor.

The young boy was among the three people killed in the freak storms, after a gum tree fell onto him in Blackburn South while walking with his sister and father.

He was taken to the Royal Children’s Hospital with critical injuries but died overnight.

A four-year-old boy has died after being struck by a tree. (Nine)

Two others were killed in separate incidents, including a male motorist who was killed when a tree crushed his car in Belgrave, in Melbourne’s outer-east.

Victoria Police confirmed the 59-year-old Tecoma man had been leaving a shopping centre car park at the intersection of Terrys Avenue and Ena Road after 6pm when his vehicle was hit by the tree.

The four-year-old boy killed in the storm by a falling tree. (Nine)

An emergency team is in Blackburn South cutting up a large fallen gum tree into segments for it to be removed. ()

A 36-year-old Parkdale woman, who was a passenger in a car, was also killed when a tree fell on her car on the Maroondah Highway. The driver of the car, a -year-old woman, suffered minor injuries.