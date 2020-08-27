Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass: New skins, tiers & more

Fortnite revealed a new season Thursday morning, bringing gamers Chapter 2, Season 4.

One look into anything related to Fortnite in Season 4 and you’l immediately notice the arrival of Marvel characters. Season 4 is dedicated to the Marvel universe, bringing the biggest crossover event in the game’s history. We’ve seen Marvel skins and game modes in Fortnite in the past, but never an entire season dedicated to them.

This continues a trend we’ve seen in recent years where Fortnite will collab for an entire season. We saw secret challenges in the past two seasons where users could unlock a Deadpool skin or an Aquaman skin. But Season 4 has dedicated its entire Battle Pass to the Marvel universe.

So let’s take a closer look at what you’ll get in the Fortnite Battle Pass.

Fortnite Battle Pass

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 Battle Pass trailer

From Epic Games:

Unlock Thor, Iron Man, Storm, Mystique, Doctor Doom, Groot, and She-Hulk and suit up in a battle to save all of Reality. Restore their memories and awaken the Hero within. Be warned, Wolverine has been spotted on the Island and he won’t come quietly. Unlock him, his gear and classic style later in the Season.

The Battle Pass trailer goes over some of the skins you’ll unlock throughout Season 4.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 Battle Pass price

The standard Fortnite Battle Pass costs 950 V-Bucks (around $10). There’s a second option available, however, where you get the first 25 tiers of the Battle Pass unlocked. This will cost 2,800 V-Bucks (around $25). The good news, though, is that within the Battle Pass you can earn up to 1,500 V-Bucks by playing. So if you buy the standard edition and play through it, you’ll eventually earn your V-Bucks back, plus more.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 Battle Pass skins

The Season 4 Battle Pass skins are dedicated to the Marvel universe. There are eight heroes/villains you can unlock throughout Season 4. Those skins include Thor, Storm, Iron Man, Mystique, Doctor Doom, She-Hulk, Wolverine, and Groot.

You’ll be able to unlock the skins as you progress through the different Battle Pass tiers.

These skins will also have “Awakening” challenges where you can unlock unique emotes related to the skin. For example, Tony Stark’s allows hiim to turn into Iron Man. And Thor, who you can get at Tier 1, will wield his hammer.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 Battle Pass tiers

Tier 1: Thor

Thor Tier 22: She-Hulk

She-Hulk Tier 38: Groot

Groot Tier 53: Storm

Storm Tier 67: Doctor Doom

Doctor Doom Tier 80: Mystique

Mystique Tier 93 : Iron Man

: Iron Man Special Skin: Wolverine

While you unlock certain characters at these tiers, some of them require additional levels before you can advance their skin. For instance, She-Hulk begins as Jennifer Walters. Then, seven tiers later she actually becomes the She-Hulk. Iron Man begins as Tony Stark and doesn’t transform into the Iron Man skin until Tier 100.

Wolverine is unlocked the same way Deadpool and Aquaman were unlocked in previous seasons. You must complete the secret challenges each week, and then you unlock the skin at the end of the season once you’ve completed each secret challenge.