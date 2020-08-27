Fernando Tatis Jr. hits ball out of Petco Park

Tatis Jr. hit the ball out of Petco Park and on top of the Western Metal Supply Co. building in San Diego. He’s just the second player in Padres history to accomplish this feat.

The ball traveled 448 feet and boasted an exit velocity of 110.4 miles per hour.

After finishing last season in the top three of the NL Rookie of the Year voting, Tatis Jr. has been something else this year. He entered Thursday’s action hitting .301 while leading the league with 12 homers, 29 RBI, 29 runs scored and 80 total bases.

If we were to spread this out over the course of a 162-game season, Tatis Jr. would be on a record-breaking pace. That would include 70 homers and 157 RBI. Not too shabby, right?