Female prison guard charged over sexual relationship with inmate

A female prison guard has been charged over an alleged intimate relationship with an inmate at a NSW correctional facility.

The 52-year-old was arrested at a Muswellbrook home, in the Hunter Region, yesterday after an investigation was launched into the “inappropriate relationship” following a tip in June.

Police allege she commenced a relationship with a 56-year-old while he was a prisoner at St Heliers Correctional Centre.

A prison guard has been charged over an alleged intimate relationship with an inmate at St Heliers Correctional Facility. (Google Maps)

The woman was taken to Muswellbrook police station and charged with engage in relationship with an inmate cause safety risk and engage in sexual conduct compromise sentence.

NSW Corrective Services has suspended the service and programs officer’s employment.

She’s been granted strict conditional bail to appear in court in September.

St Heliers Correctional Centre is a minimum security facility where inmates participate in the maintenance of recreational, sporting and tourist areas.