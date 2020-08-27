Farhan Akhtar wishes Shibani Dandekar with a special post



Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been in a relationship for a long time now. The two made their relationship official some time back, through social media. There’s been no looking back for the couple since then. Whenever they’re together, they set couple goals for us.

Today is Shibani’s birthday and Farhan took to social media to wish his lady love. Shibani is seen leaning on Farhan in the adorable picture posted by him. Farhan captioned the picture as, “You’ll always have my shoulder to lean on. Happy birthday @shibanidandekar .. love you ï¸” We wish Shibani and very happy birthday too.

