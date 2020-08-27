Fairphone 3+ goes live with big camera upgrades, more sustainable design

Over 1.4 billion phones are sold globally every year, and while even budget phones have exciting glass-and-metal designs and enticing hardware, they’re not designed for sustainability. With customers on average upgrading their phones every 2.7 years and less than 5% of materials available for reuse, phones create a monumental amount of e-waste.

That’s the issue Fairphone is trying to tackle. The manufacturer is focused on sustainability, relying on fair-trade sourcing and fair labor practices, and using recycled materials in its phones and modular components that can be easily switched out. The Fairphone 3 showcased this to great effect earlier this year, and now Fairphone is rolling out a new variant dubbed the Fairphone 3+ with exciting upgrades.

The Fairphone 3+ features 40% recycled plastics and a 48MP camera at the back.

The Fairphone 3+ retains a similar design as its predecessor, but the main highlight here is that the chassis features 40% recycled plastics, or the equivalent of a 11 fl. oz. (330ml) bottle. That’s up from the 9% recycled plastics used in the standard model, making the Fairphone 3+ much more sustainable.

The other big change is around the camera hardware. The Fairphone 3+ comes with a 48MP module at the back and a 16MP lens up front — up from the 12MP and 8MP modules on the regular model. The rest of the hardware is unchanged, with the phone featuring a 5.65-inch FHD+ display with Gorilla Glass 5, Snapdragon 632 chipset, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage with a MicroSD slot, dual SIM slots, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and a 3,040mAh battery with fast charging.