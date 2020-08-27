Everest Group Identifies HGS as a Major Contender and Star Performer in its Healthcare Payer Operations Services PEAK Matrix®

Article content continued

HGS was positioned as Major Contender due to its significant growth in the healthcare payer BPO business. Following its acquisition of AxisPoint Health, HGS became one of few service providers to have end-to-end healthcare payer offerings in the market. Everest Group also noted HGS’s digital capabilities, with expertise in customer digital experience and digital marketing. Finally, HGS is among few service providers with a mature offering in risk-adjusted payments. HGS was recognized as a Star Performer for demonstrating strong forward and upward movement on the PEAK Matrix®.

“We are excited to be recognized as a Major Contender for Healthcare Payer Operations Services again in 2020,” said Ramesh Gopalan, President of HGS Healthcare. “Such recognition is a great testimonial to HGS’s healthcare domain expertise and relentless commitment to delivering value to our clients.”

About Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS):

A global leader in business process management (BPM) and optimizing the customer experience lifecycle, HGS is helping make its clients more competitive every day. HGS combines technology-powered services in automation, analytics and digital with domain expertise focusing on back office processing, contact centers and HRO solutions to deliver transformational impact to clients. Part of the multi-billion dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group, HGS takes a true “globally local” approach, with over 37,460 employees across 61 delivery centers in seven countries, making a difference to some of the world’s leading brands across nine key verticals. For the year that ended 31st March 2020, HGS had revenues of US$ 737 million.

