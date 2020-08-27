Emmys 2020: Who Should Win for Supporting Actress, Miniseries? [POLL]

RELATED STORIES

Whoa: This year’s Emmy nominees for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie are all former winners, with a total of 16 Emmys between them. But which one of them deserves to add to that total?

FX on Hulu’s Mrs. America dominates the category, with three of the six nominees coming from the 1970s political biopic. Uzo Aduba — a two-time Emmy winner from her years on Orange Is the New Black — is up for playing Black pioneer Shirley Chisholm. Margo Martindale scored her sixth career nod for playing feminist crusader Bella Abzug, and Tracey Ullman — whose comedy work has earned her six Emmys and counting — is in the running as well for her work as iconic author and activist Betty Friedan.

The other three contenders have given their share of Emmy acceptance speeches, too, though. Three-time winner Jean Smart is up again for playing Agent Laurie Blake in HBO’s Watchmen adaptation, Toni Collette scored a nod for playing detective Grace Rasmussen in Netflix’s searing crime drama Unbelievable, and Holland Taylor earned her first Emmy nod in a decade for her work as studio executive Miss Ellen Kincaid in the Netflix showbiz fantasy Hollywood.

So we have a six-pack of seasoned vets in this category — but who should hear their name called (again) when the Emmys are handed out on Sunday, Sept. 20? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

