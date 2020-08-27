Eels roasted by Peter Sterling following South Sydney thrashing

Parramatta great Peter Sterling has teed off on the Eels after they suffered their worst ever defeat at Bankwest Stadium on Thursday night.

The Eels were outclassed and thrashed 38-0 by a red-hot Rabbitohs outfit who notched their fifth win in a row.

A total of 12 errors and a completion rate of just 69% proved to be the death knell for Parramatta who were made to defend in their own half for much of the match as they failed to come up with any points.

Following the match, Sterling said the Eels were outclassed and exposed by the star-studded individuals in the South Sydney line-up.

Despite still sitting in the third spot on the NRL ladder, Sterling argued that Parramatta’s position is far from impressive after they were “lucky” to come out on top in recent weeks.

“When their main players are playing well, I’m talking about Cody Walker, Adam Reynolds, Latrell Mitchell and Damien Cook because they’ve got a very good support cast. I think an underrated support cast,” Sterling told Nine’s Macca’s Golden Point.

“They exposed Parramatta completely tonight.

“In recent times Paramatta has been very fortunate. Lucky to beat Canterbury, Cronulla, Newcastle and they got Melbourne at the most opportune time.

Sterling said the Eels must work on their defensive structure after the Rabbitohs exposed a weakness in Parramatta’s right side defence.

“The one saving grace for Parramatta was that this happened now and not in a month’s time,” he added.

“They’ve got time now to work on things and there’s a lot of work defensively.

“That right side for Parramatta – every team will be going that way based on what we’ve seen in recent times.”

