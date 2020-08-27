Ed Zwick Trades Plans to Revive ‘thirtysomething’ for Richard Gere’s ‘The Making Of’

WENN/Brian To

The romantic comedy, which also stars Diane Keaton, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Blake Lively, revolves around two aged filmmakers as they work on a film about their courtship with actors.

Filmmaker Ed Zwick has moved on from plans to revive his hit TV show “thirtysomething” by creating a new romantic comedy starring Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Blake Lively.

Zwick has written and will produce “The Making Of“, which revolves around two aged filmmakers (Gere and Keaton) as they work on a film about their courtship with actors played by Lively and Miranda, while their marriage falls apart.

The film is set to shoot in the spring (21).

Until recently, Zwick and his production partner Marshall Herskovitz were working on a new TV drama focused on the grown-up kids from their hit show “thirtysomething”, but the project was shelved by TV bosses at ABC in June.

The sequel was set to revisit the characters of the show through the eyes of their grown-up children, played by Odette Annable, Chris Wood, and Patrick Fugit. Original stars Ken Olin, Mel Harris, Timothy Busfield, Patty Wettig, Melanie Mayron, and Polly Draper had all signed on to appear in the new series.