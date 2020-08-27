Dustin Martin, Richmond fan’s hilarious proposal in win over West Coast Eagles, Josh Kennedy

After a horror season of fans abusing AFL stars, one fan has shown that good old harmless banter can win the day with a hilarious proposal to Richmond’s Dustin Martin.

Martin was sensational in the Tigers’ 27-point win over the West Coast Eagles on Thursday night, kicking two goals in Richmond’s 14. 4. (88) to 9. 7. (61) win at Metricon Stadium.

The highlight of the night was Martin’s incredible set shot from the right pocket in the second quarter, sure to be a contender for the Goal of the Year award.

With the Tigers holding a six-point lead, Martin calmly slotted the banana from the boundary line but it wasn’t before a hilarious proposal from a fan in the crowd.

Dustin Martin drilled one of the goals of the season from the boundary line in the second quarter (Getty)

One of the rare benefits of less fans in the stands has been getting to hear some unique calls, and one made on Thursday night had footy fans in stitches.

As Martin approached the boundary line to pick up the footy before his kick, a fan was heard yelling: “Marry my sister!”

Martin added 17 touches and six tackles to go along with his pair of goals, as Richmond once again showcased its depth with 11 individual goalkickers against West Coast.

Tigers skipper Trent Cotchin was inspirational, with 26 disposals (15 contested), while Bachar Houli also enjoyed a strong game off halfback with 23 disposals and seven marks.

Josh Kennedy did not play after the first quarter following a Noah Balta knee to the head in a marking contest (Getty)

Richmond’s win snapped a run of eight consecutive victories for the Eagles, who will be concerned about the health of spearhead Josh Kennedy.

Kennedy left the field after copping a knee in the head from Richmond high-flyer Noah Balta and did not return, immediately ruining the Eagles’ chances of a win.

However, the injury concerns were not limited to the men from WA, with Richmond defender Dylan Grimes suffering a hamstring injury that is likely to see him miss several weeks.

It remains to be seen whether Kennedy will play in Round 15, with the Eagles facing a short turnaround before facing Essendon on Tuesday, while Richmond will play Fremantle on Wednesday evening.