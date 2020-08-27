Does Wi-Fi calling work on Mint Mobile?

Best answer: Yes, Mint Mobile users can send and receive both calls and texts over Wi-Fi, so long as it’s supported by the device itself.

What is Wi-Fi calling on Mint Mobile?

Wi-Fi calling is a way to get around dead zones and poor coverage by allowing you to place calls over Wi-Fi, similar to calling someone with a VoIP (voice over Internet protocol) service like Skype. The difference, of course, is that Wi-Fi calling uses your actual phone number rather than a username as if you had a solid cellular connection.

Wi-Fi calling can also be used for text messaging, with both SMS and MMS messages coming in through your internet connection. In some cases, you can even use Wi-Fi calling to make calls overseas (typically to, rather than from the U.S.) without accruing huge international calling charges on your bill.

Will Wi-Fi calling work on my phone?

Most carriers these days support Wi-Fi calling, and that includes Mint Mobile. You can place calls and texts over Wi-Fi with any of the devices sold through Mint’s online store, but of course, Mint also encourages bringing your own device, provided it’s an unlocked GSM model.

If you take that route, compatibility will largely depend on your particular phone, though most phones from the last couple of years will work. Mint Mobile operates on T-Mobile’s network, so Wi-Fi calling should work just fine with a T-Mobile phone. If, on the other hand, you’re using an unlocked phone from a different carrier like AT,amp;T or Verizon, you might run into more mixed results. Mint has a pretty extensive, though outdated, list of supported devices on its site, including popular phones like the Pixel, iPhone XS, and Galaxy Note 8.