Diane Francis: America’s looming crisis, whether Trump wins or loses the election

Article content continued

But that will change, says geopolitical strategist Matt Gertken. In June, he wrote in MarketWatch that, “The U.S. is in the danger zone for populism and unrest,” and that the “election is inflaming the situation.”

Gertken’s “Unrest Table” is circulated to global investors and ranks nations on their susceptibility to social unrest based on factors such as a country’s vulnerability to COVID-19 damage, household grievances, income inequality and social immobility. Among developed nations, the U.S. ranks high in all these categories, just behind Greece. Not surprisingly, Canada is much more stable, clustered amongst Germany, Australia, the United Kingdom, Japan and France.

Gertken posits that, faced with a worsening economy and catalyzing episodes of social injustice, President Trump “is doubling down on law and order.” In other words, he’s taking an aggressive stance against protests, even non-violent ones, against racial violence and bad policing, thus provoking a backlash, more mayhem, and more murder.

The good news is that Trump is behind in the race, but that’s also the bad news because he may escalate his fear-mongering. Unfortunately, even if Biden wins, Trump will likely demand recounts and litigate for weeks. Biden won’t concede. That would constitute a full-blown constitutional crisis.

Worse, even if Trump accepts defeat, he will remain president until Jan. 20, 2021, and will continue to have access to the nuclear codes until noon on that day, when Biden would be inaugurated. The question is: who or what will protect the public, the economy, the markets and the world from a rogue, lame-duck president between Nov. 3 and Jan. 20?

The answer: nothing. Which is the biggest risk of all.