Denise Richards And Andy Cohen Butt Heads on ‘RHOBH’ Reunion Before Walkout

WENN

In a trailer for the most-anticipated season 10 reunion, it can be seen that the 49-year-old actress is put in the hot seat for her alleged hookup with Brandi Glanville.

–

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has released a trailer for the most-anticipated season 10 reunion. In the video, which was released on Wednesday, August 26, it can be seen that cast member Denise Richards is put in the hot seat for her alleged hookup with Brandi Glanville, prompting her to walk out of the virtual event.

“You guys are so vicious, you really are, it’s actually kind of and mean,” she tells her co-stars including Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne and Sutton Stracke. Lisa, however, seemingly doesn’t really plan to be easy on Denise.

Telling her to shut up, Lisa goes on to tell the 49-year-old “Wild Things” star, “You bring up your husband’s penis almost every show! The whole f***ing world knows about Denise’s husband going and getting a happy ending from, like, a 100-year-old woman.”

“I feel that the cover-up is worse than the crime,” Lisa continues, to which Denise responds, “If you want to play this game, we can do it.” Lisa replies, “Are you threatening me?”

Some of the cast members, however, appear to defend Denise. “All you do is attack her every time you see her,” Garcelle tells Lisa about Denise. Elsewhere in the trailer, Dorit also says, “I don’t think Denise is trying to make anyone look like a**holes.”

There’s also tension between Denise and host/executive producer Andy Cohen as she accuses him of “trying to discredit this.” Defending himself, Andy claims that he’s just “showing all sides.” Erika then chimes in, “Except Brandi’s side.” It was previously said that production called the former cast member last minute and it’s better for her not to attend the virtual taping.

Back to the trailer, not wanting to hear more from her castmates, Denise then is seen standing up from her seat and leaves. “Did she leave?” Kyle asks before Erika mouths, “What the f**k.”

<br />

Part one of “RHOBH” 3-part reunion is scheduled to air on Bravo on Wednesday, September 2, at 9 P.M. ET.