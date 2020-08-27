Definitive Edition launches on PC October 15

Microsoft has confirmed that Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition (AOE) is now available for pre-order and that the game is launching on October 15th.

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition follows 2019’s Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and 2018’s Age of Empires: Definitive Edition. While AOE: III isn’t as well-regarded as AOE: II, it’s great to see World’s Edge give every entry in the cult classic real-time strategy (RTS) franchise the complete remake treatment, especially with Age Of Empires IV‘s release looming closer on the horizon.

Having spent several hours playing Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition recently, I can confirm that developer World’s Edge has faithfully added a fresh coat of modern paint to the iconic series, while still maintaining the core RTS gameplay that has aged remarkably well over the years.

Similar to previous definitive edition Age of Empires remakes, AOE: III features 4K graphics, rebuilt assets, a modernized UI, cross-play multiplayer and enhanced music and sound effects. The game also includes two new civilizations that are exclusive to the AOE: III‘s definitive edition, the Swedes and the Incas.

In total, the game is set to feature 14 civilizations across Europe, the Americas and Asia.

Other additions to the game include ‘Historical Battles’ and ‘Art of War’ challenges, two new game types that were also added to the AOE and AOE: II definitive edition remakes. World’s Edge says that these new game modes are designed to help players that aren’t familiar with the real-time strategy genre better understand AOE: III‘s mechanics.

World’s Age also says that special attention was paid to ensuring the AOE: III’s definitive edition “authentically represents the cultures and peoples” the game depicts, with an emphasis on the title’s Native American cultures.

“In creating AOE III: DE, we realized that we weren’t upholding that value as well as we could regarding our Native American cultures. So we set out to fix that, working directly with tribal consultants to respectfully and accurately capture the uniqueness of their peoples, history and cultures. Returning players will find there’s been some changes to the Native American civilizations, and we hope you find them as compelling as we do! We’ll have more to share on this work closer to launch,” reads a statement from creative director at World’s Edge, Adam Isgreen.

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition is available on Steam, Windows 10 PC and Xbox Game Pass for PC on October 15th. The game will also be available early to Age of Empires insiders — you can sign up at this link.

Game Pass for PC costs $5.99 CAD per month and is also part of Game Pass Ultimate, which includes Xbox Live Gold, Game Pass for Xbox One and Game Pass for PC. If you own the Age of Empires III: Complete Collection on Steam and pre-order/buy the Definitive Edition, you’ll get a 25 percent discount on Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition, bringing the game’s regular price of roughly $18.74 USD (about $24.65 CAD) down to $14.99 USD (about $19.71 CAD).

Xbox Game Pass for PC and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers get this same discount in the Windows Store. This same discount applies to anyone who already owns Age of Empires: Definitive Edition and Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition.

All three AOE: Definitive Edition titles are set to be sold in a bundle for $44.99 USD (roughly $59 CAD).