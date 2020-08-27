Danielle Brooks and Mike Colter Tapped to Star in New ‘Social Distance’ Series

WENN

Created by Jenji Kohan, the anthology series is shot during the COVID-19 lockdown, and also features the likes of Oscar Nunez, Guillermo Diaz, Asante Blackk and Peter Scanavino.

–

“Orange Is the New Black“‘s Danielle Brooks and “Luke Cage” star Mike Colter are among the stars of a new series shot during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The anthology series, which was created by Jenji Kohan, also features Oscar Nunez, Guillermo Diaz, Asante Blackk, and Peter Scanavino.





Set during the first few months of the global health crisis, “Social Distance” features actors and their non-actor family members and centres on stories of triumph amid the pandemic.

The production was written and developed remotely by Kohan and her “Orange Is the New Black” partners. A release date has yet to be set.