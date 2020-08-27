Courts weighing in on back-to-school disputes between separated parents

Article content continued

However, Justice Himel quickly points out an exception to the rule: If there is an unacceptable risk of harm to the child, or anyone in either parent’s home, remote learning will likely be preferred. As was the case in the matter before Justice Boucher, an assessment of the risk must include the presence of any underlying health conditions that make the child or other family members “particularly susceptible to adverse effects of COVID-19.” In the case before Justice Himel, no such conditions were present.

The father pointed to the impact of wearing a mask at school and how a mask “makes it harder to communicate clearly and read facial cues.” For Justice Himel, however, the father’s belief that mask wearing would impede the development of the son’s oral skills was insufficient to warrant online learning.

Lastly, Justice Himel turned her mind to the fears the child expressed in respect of returning to school in person. Justice Himel noted the parents could minimize those fears through appropriate messaging to the child that “support the Court’s decision” and by providing “reassurances that the Ontario government will continue to monitor risk and take appropriate steps to protect children.”

As part of her decision, Justice Himel cautioned parents generally in respect of this dispute, noting that “for some separated and divorced parents this is another battleground; one more arena where their (children) may become the prisoners of the war.”