Coronavirus could remain a global threat for another four years, warns expert

Scots may have to live with coronavirus for another four four years, a specialist doctor has warned.

Dr Zhang Wenhong, the Director of Infectious Diseases at a Shanghai hospital, has urged countries to be alert for a second international outbreak – which could arrive as early as the autumn, reports the Mirror.

He told ITV News: We cannot eradicate the disease in the coming two, three or four years.”

The doctor has based his prediction on his early experiences in dealing with the virus in China.

He provided treatment to his first patient with Covid-19 in January 12 – almost two months before the first case was confirmed in Scotland.







(Image: ITV)



Shanghai was plunged into city-wide lockdown just a week later, which is said to have been instrumental in containing the virus.

The Chinese city was able to start opening up again within just four weeks.

With the virus now widespread around the world, Dr Zhang claims that the only way to stop the spread is by coming up with a vaccine.

He added: “I think we have to wait for the vaccine to stop the virus spreading in high pandemic areas around the world.

“For Europe and Asia, we have to be very alert for the second wave.”

Dr Zhang’s predictions come shortly after a top academic warned that a second wave could be on its way to the UK.

Professor Sir John Bell, regius professor of medicine at the University of Oxford, said he thinks there is a “really bumpy” winter on the way, especially with the additional risk of flu.

Speaking on a Royal Society of Medicine webinar, Prof Bell said: “My bet is that we will get a second wave, and the vaccines won’t get here in to stop the second wave.

“And I’m not sure the new home testing is going to get there in either, but it perhaps will take the edge off it.







(Image: ITV)



“But then I suspect by Christmas or early in the new year, there may be more than one option for vaccines.

“My suspicion is the vaccines will work a bit, they won’t sterilise people, but they’ll take the edge off the disease, and they’ll definitely be worth using in a population.

“But they won’t… they’re not going to solve this problem. And by the way, the rest of the world is still going to have Covid going through the winter.”